Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Federal Signal Corporation $FSS

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS - Free Report) by 65.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,500 shares of the conglomerate's stock after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the quarter. Federal Signal accounts for approximately 2.1% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned 0.11% of Federal Signal worth $7,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 88,210 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $9,579,000 after purchasing an additional 28,299 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 265,308 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $31,569,000 after buying an additional 176,870 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth $8,590,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,725,757 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $187,427,000 after buying an additional 18,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 247,531 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $26,879,000 after buying an additional 107,474 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on FSS. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a "market perform" rating to a "market outperform" rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Federal Signal from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $139.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Federal Signal

Federal Signal Trading Up 0.1%

Federal Signal stock opened at $118.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.94. Federal Signal Corporation has a 52 week low of $100.23 and a 52 week high of $132.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The firm had revenue of $625.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Federal Signal has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.050 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Federal Signal Corporation will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Federal Signal's payout ratio is currently 13.64%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation NYSE: FSS, headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for municipal, commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Founded in 1901 in Chicago, the company has grown through a combination of organic investment and strategic acquisitions to become a leading provider of environmental management and safety and security solutions.

Federal Signal operates through two primary business segments.

Further Reading

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