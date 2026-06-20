Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Has $8.17 Million Stake in Bruker Corporation $BRKR

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd cut its position in shares of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR - Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,500 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 47,100 shares during the quarter. Bruker comprises about 2.3% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned 0.11% of Bruker worth $8,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BRKR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 890 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 304.6% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,416 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company's stock.

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Bruker Price Performance

BRKR stock opened at $57.23 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $46.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.14. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.55. Bruker Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $64.54.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. Bruker had a positive return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.The firm had revenue of $823.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $795.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Bruker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.150 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bruker Corporation will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. Bruker's payout ratio is -83.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRKR. UBS Group lifted their target price on Bruker from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bruker in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Bruker from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $51.31.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bruker news, VP Mark Munch sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 128,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,124,875.70. This represents a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company's stock.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, founded in 1960 by physicist Günther Laukien and headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts, is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance scientific instruments and analytical solutions. The company designs systems that enable molecular and materials research across academic, governmental, and industrial laboratories.

Bruker's product portfolio encompasses nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers for molecular structure and dynamics studies, mass spectrometry platforms for proteomics and metabolomics, X-ray diffraction and scattering instruments for crystallography and materials characterization, atomic force and scanning probe microscopes for nanoscale surface analysis, as well as preclinical imaging systems such as micro-CT and MRI scanners.

In addition to hardware, Bruker provides software suites, applications support, training services, and long-term maintenance agreements to ensure optimal instrument performance.

See Also

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