Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Invests $13.56 Million in CSW Industrials, Inc. $CSW

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,200 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $13,561,000. CSW Industrials accounts for approximately 3.8% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.28% of CSW Industrials at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSW. Arax Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total transaction of $267,972.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,457 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,581,042.27. This represents a 6.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Don Sullivan sold 166 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.26, for a total value of $49,843.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,475,707.42. This represents a 0.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,680 shares of company stock worth $1,884,758. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

CSW Industrials Stock Down 0.1%

CSW stock opened at $279.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $278.43 and a 200-day moving average of $287.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.60. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a one year low of $230.45 and a one year high of $337.02.

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $308.96 million for the quarter. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. CSW Industrials's payout ratio is presently 17.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on CSW Industrials from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings raised CSW Industrials from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CSW Industrials from $307.00 to $304.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Research upgraded CSW Industrials from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CSW Industrials from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSW Industrials presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $328.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSW

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturer that develops and supplies specialty chemical products, performance materials and precision surface solutions. The company's offerings span a range of end markets including energy, industrial processing, converting and automotive, where its products serve critical functions in production efficiency, equipment maintenance and process enhancement.

In its chemical business, CSW Industrials produces solvent- and water-based formulations such as surfactants, corrosion inhibitors and custom blends used in oilfield exploration and production, metalworking, water treatment and other industrial applications.

Further Reading

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