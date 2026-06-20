Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Takes $1.16 Million Position in Universal Technical Institute Inc $UTI

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 44,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.08% of Universal Technical Institute at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UTI. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter worth about $904,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 204,594 shares of the company's stock worth $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 807,756 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,107,000 after purchasing an additional 88,252 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 342.8% during the fourth quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 264,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,838 shares of the company's stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered Universal Technical Institute from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $41.00 price objective on Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UTI

Universal Technical Institute Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UTI opened at $40.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 52.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.25. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $38.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.19. Universal Technical Institute Inc has a twelve month low of $21.29 and a twelve month high of $45.74.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $221.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.61 million. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 3,000,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $124,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 971,440 shares in the company, valued at $40,217,616. This represents a 75.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda J. Srere sold 15,000 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total value of $548,850.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 127,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,566.76. This trade represents a 10.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 3,018,500 shares of company stock valued at $124,904,320 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company's stock.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc NYSE: UTI is a leading provider of post-secondary education for students pursuing careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as in welding and CNC machining. The company designs and delivers hands-on training through a blend of classroom instruction and experiential lab work, preparing graduates for entry-level positions in the transportation, manufacturing and energy sectors. UTI's curriculum emphasizes industry-recognized credentials and proprietary coursework developed in collaboration with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to ensure alignment with evolving employer needs.

Through a network of campus locations across the United States and select centers in Canada, Universal Technical Institute offers diploma and certificate programs ranging from 36 to 74 weeks in length.

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