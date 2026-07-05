Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Buys 16,108 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. $CIGI

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI - Free Report) TSE: CIGI by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,285 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 16,108 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Colliers International Group worth $15,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 78.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,415 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $15,698,000 after acquiring an additional 56,755 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 45,408 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,508,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Colliers International Group by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,055 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 285,214 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $37,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company's stock.

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Colliers International Group Price Performance

Colliers International Group stock opened at $98.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.38 and a 12-month high of $171.51. The firm's fifty day moving average is $96.90 and its 200 day moving average is $115.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 60.81 and a beta of 1.26.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI - Get Free Report) TSE: CIGI last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 1.45%.The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Colliers International Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CIGI. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Colliers International Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Scotia dropped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $143.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Colliers International Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $162.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CIGI

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment management firm offering a full suite of solutions to occupiers, owners and investors. The company's real estate services encompass brokerage and agency leasing, capital markets advisory, property and facility management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, workplace and corporate real estate solutions, and market research. Through these offerings, Colliers supports clients across the entire real estate life cycle, from site selection to asset disposition.

The firm operates through two principal segments: real estate services and investment management.

See Also

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