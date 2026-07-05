Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Has $183.54 Million Stock Position in APi Group Corporation $APG

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG - Free Report) by 50.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,652,145 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,561,990 shares during the quarter. APi Group makes up 2.8% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned approximately 1.08% of APi Group worth $183,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in APi Group by 14,720.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 741 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in APi Group by 1,851.3% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 761 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in APi Group by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 824 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 55.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get APi Group alerts: Sign Up

APi Group Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE APG opened at $41.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.58. APi Group Corporation has a one year low of $33.40 and a one year high of $49.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

APi Group (NYSE:APG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 3.85%.The company's revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that APi Group Corporation will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at APi Group

In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $84,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,240,426 shares in the company, valued at $809,637,126.08. This trade represents a 9.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony E. Malkin sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $297,290.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,451,000 shares of company stock valued at $149,194,935. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APG. Robert W. Baird set a $52.00 price objective on shares of APi Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $55.00 target price on APi Group and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded APi Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on APi Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of APi Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $52.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on APi Group

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corp. is a global specialty contractor that provides fire protection, security, mechanical insulation and energy services to commercial, industrial and institutional clients. Headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota, the company designs, installs, inspects, tests, maintains and repairs a wide range of safety and infrastructure systems. Through its network of operating subsidiaries, APi Group delivers end-to-end solutions for new construction, facility renovations and ongoing maintenance requirements.

Its service portfolio spans life safety and industrial services—such as fire suppression systems, fire alarms and emergency lighting—and specialized offerings including technical insulation, access solutions, passive fire protection and energy efficiency upgrades.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider APi Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and APi Group wasn't on the list.

While APi Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here