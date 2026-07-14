Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Has $394.33 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,404,505 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 334,350 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 6.0% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $394,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Marsida Saraci sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.72, for a total value of $153,432.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 27,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,345,358.56. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.28, for a total value of $39,343.36. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,615,656.24. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 160,465 shares of company stock worth $8,020,511. Company insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Phillip Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. CICC Research raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $388.00 to $407.91 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $413.73.

View Our Latest Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $352.51 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $371.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.68 and a 12-month high of $408.61. The company has a market cap of $4.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. The company had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.71%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Further Reading

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