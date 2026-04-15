Monument Capital Management Makes New $2.93 Million Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Monument Capital Management bought a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,413 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,933,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 150.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Applied Materials Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $395.64 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.80 and a fifty-two week high of $407.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $313.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.64. The business's 50 day moving average price is $354.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.92.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.88 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 27.78%.Applied Materials's revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.440-2.840 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials's previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Applied Materials's payout ratio is presently 18.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank raised Applied Materials to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Applied Materials from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $315.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Applied Materials to an "outperform" rating and set a $425.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $368.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMAT

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 534 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.16, for a total value of $202,471.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,615. This represents a 10.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy Bruner sold 3,969 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.02, for a total transaction of $1,496,392.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 28,589 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,624.78. This represents a 12.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,003 shares of company stock worth $4,484,189. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials' offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

See Also

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