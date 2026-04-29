Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Buys New Position in Kura Oncology, Inc. $KURA

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 179,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,867,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Kura Oncology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,060,025 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,014,000 after purchasing an additional 574,455 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,507,627 shares of the company's stock worth $57,224,000 after buying an additional 39,105 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,363 shares of the company's stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 13,579 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 22,499 shares of the company's stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 12,454 shares during the period. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,846 shares of the company's stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 16,525 shares during the period.

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Kura Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $783.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.25. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $17.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $34.71 million. Kura Oncology had a negative return on equity of 102.59% and a negative net margin of 412.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KURA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Leerink Partners set a $20.00 price target on Kura Oncology and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Kura Oncology from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $26.38.

Read Our Latest Report on KURA

Kura Oncology Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc NASDAQ: KURA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted oncology therapies. Headquartered in La Jolla, California, the company leverages expertise in molecular biology and precision medicine to identify key drivers of cancer growth and design small-molecule inhibitors that block those pathways. Kura's research platform integrates genomic insights with medicinal chemistry to advance candidates against well-validated targets in solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

The company's lead clinical candidate, tipifarnib, is a farnesyltransferase inhibitor being evaluated for the treatment of HRAS-mutant head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and various non-small cell lung cancers.

Further Reading

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