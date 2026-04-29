Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Invests $4.98 Million in Hut 8 Corp. $HUT

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 108,406 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,980,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Hut 8 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Hut 8 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hut 8 by 235.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,448 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 1,578.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company's stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hut 8 by 67.2% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the company's stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.75% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HUT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Hut 8 from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Hut 8 from $55.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Hut 8 from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $76.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Hut 8

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Sean Joseph Glennan sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $226,856.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 12,068 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $591,935.40. This trade represents a 27.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Semah sold 5,498 shares of Hut 8 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $269,676.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 24,796 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,216,243.80. This represents a 18.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company's stock.

Hut 8 Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of HUT opened at $72.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -31.08 and a beta of 4.38. The company's fifty day moving average is $57.44 and its 200 day moving average is $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Hut 8 Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $83.18.

Hut 8 Company Profile

Hut 8 Corp., trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol HUT, is a North American digital infrastructure company specializing in cryptocurrency mining and high‐performance computing. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Hut 8 operates purpose‐built data centers that house fleets of specialized ASIC and GPU servers. Through its flagship mining facilities in Alberta and Ontario, the company leverages low‐cost, low‐carbon power sources—such as hydroelectric and natural gas—to support sustainable bitcoin production.

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