Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS - Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,330 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 21,250 shares during the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions comprises approximately 1.2% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC's holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $6,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,291,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,711 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,038 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company's stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $61.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 474.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $80.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.49. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.85 and a 52 week high of $134.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $345.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $327.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $98.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KTOS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Scot B. Jarvis sold 5,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $411,150.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 75,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,835.70. This trade represents a 6.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider David M. Carter sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $296,640.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 78,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,788,262.16. The trade was a 4.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 162,027 shares of company stock valued at $13,369,890. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc NASDAQ: KTOS is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

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