Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 25,369 Shares of Vita Coco Company, Inc. $COCO

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO - Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,731 shares of the company's stock after selling 25,369 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vita Coco worth $4,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,149,584 shares of the company's stock valued at $166,959,000 after purchasing an additional 237,510 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Vita Coco by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,729,393 shares of the company's stock valued at $115,917,000 after purchasing an additional 86,541 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Vita Coco by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,073,329 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,054,000 after purchasing an additional 224,305 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Vita Coco by 232.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,992,404 shares of the company's stock worth $84,617,000 after buying an additional 1,392,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Vita Coco in the third quarter worth about $62,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vita Coco

In other news, Director Kenneth Sadowsky sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $190,827.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 586,566 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,700,674.38. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Es Charles Van sold 2,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $97,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 77,691 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,781,220.97. The trade was a 2.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 347,256 shares of company stock worth $18,533,976. Insiders own 34.20% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COCO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research downgraded Vita Coco from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Vita Coco from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Vita Coco from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $59.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on COCO

Vita Coco Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of COCO stock opened at $51.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.98. Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $61.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.47.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. Vita Coco had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $179.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.39 million. Analysts anticipate that Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Vita Coco Company Profile

Vita Coco, Inc NASDAQ: COCO is a global beverage company specializing in coconut-based products. Founded in 2004 by Michael Kirban and Ira Liran, the company pioneered the introduction of refrigerated coconut water to U.S. consumers. Headquartered in New York City, Vita Coco sources coconuts from growers in tropical regions such as the Philippines, Indonesia and Brazil, partnering with local farmers to promote sustainable agriculture and community development.

The company's flagship offering, Vita Coco Original Coconut Water, is available in multiple pack sizes and a variety of flavors.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO - Free Report).

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