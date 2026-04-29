Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Takes Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,723 shares of the health services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,120,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 320.0% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UHS shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services from $251.00 to $245.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Raymond James Financial lowered Universal Health Services from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Universal Health Services from $262.00 to $238.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $235.00 to $212.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $227.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services Stock Down 10.0%

Shares of UHS opened at $161.56 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $191.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.50. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.33 and a 12 month high of $246.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.36 by $0.26. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 8.56%.The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.84 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 22.640-24.520 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Universal Health Services's dividend payout ratio is currently 3.46%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc NYSE: UHS is one of the largest diversified health care management companies in the United States, offering a broad spectrum of services through its acute care hospital and behavioral health segments. The company operates general acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals and ambulatory centers, as well as inpatient and outpatient behavioral health facilities. Its network provides emergency and specialized medicine, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, advanced surgical care and rehabilitation, complemented by a comprehensive array of behavioral services including psychiatric treatment, addiction programs and developmental disabilities care.

In the acute care segment, UHS's facilities deliver services ranging from emergency department treatment and intensive care to maternity care and outpatient surgery.

Further Reading

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