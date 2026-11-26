Altarock Partners LP trimmed its stake in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO - Free Report) by 56.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,969 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 169,655 shares during the period. Moody's comprises approximately 1.4% of Altarock Partners LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Altarock Partners LP owned approximately 0.08% of Moody's worth $60,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Nykredit A S acquired a new position in shares of Moody's in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,897,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Moody's by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 500,927 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $226,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Moody's by 806.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 9,239 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Moody's during the second quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Moody's during the second quarter worth approximately $4,483,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Moody's from $597.00 to $595.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Moody's from $550.00 to $537.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Moody's from $570.00 to $555.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Moody's from $580.00 to $575.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Moody's to a "neutral" rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $554.47.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Moody's

Moody's Stock Up 0.2%

Moody's stock opened at $486.27 on Thursday. Moody's Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $402.28 and a fifty-two week high of $546.88. The stock has a market cap of $83.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $479.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $466.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Moody's (NYSE:MCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.08 billion. Moody's had a net margin of 35.26% and a return on equity of 84.76%. The company's quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that Moody's Corporation will post 16.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody's Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. Moody's's payout ratio is presently 25.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jason Phillips sold 195 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.23, for a total value of $99,299.85. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,894 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $964,481.62. The trade was a 9.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 1,743 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.75, for a total transaction of $890,237.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,364 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,234,163. This trade represents a 3.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,282 shares of company stock valued at $6,509,459. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation is a global provider of credit ratings, risk analysis, data and decision-support tools. Its business is organized around Moody's Ratings, which assesses the creditworthiness of companies, governments and financial instruments, and Moody's Analytics, which offers financial data, research, software and risk-management services. Moody's traces its roots to 1900, when John Moody began publishing financial information and analysis for investors. The company serves clients in markets around the world, including financial institutions, businesses, governments and investors.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Moody's, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Moody's wasn't on the list.

While Moody's currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO The AI wave will soon hit public markets with Anthropic and OpenAI set to go public later this year. However, you don't have to wait to invest. This report shows seven AI stocks that you can buy today while the big model providers get ready to go public. Get This Free Report