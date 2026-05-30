Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,124 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.'s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 344.4% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

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Insider Transactions at GE Vernova

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. This trade represents a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GEV. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $779.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer set a $1,303.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $910.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank raised shares of GE Vernova to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $965.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,090.76.

View Our Latest Research Report on GE Vernova

Key Headlines Impacting GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

GE Vernova Price Performance

GE Vernova stock opened at $968.81 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $458.65 and a 12-month high of $1,181.95. The stock has a market cap of $260.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $996.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $806.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. GE Vernova's revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.83%.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Further Reading

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