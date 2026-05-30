Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 711.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,256 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 17,760 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 885.2% in the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,842,088. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $823,054.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,563,353.65. The trade was a 11.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,365,509 shares of company stock worth $129,675,743 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Stock Down 0.4%

Netflix stock opened at $86.02 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $134.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.61 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Netflix from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Seaport Research Partners raised their price target on Netflix from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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