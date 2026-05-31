Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 27,508 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Free Report) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,984 shares of the company's stock after selling 27,508 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.'s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 210.8% during the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 49,806 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 33,782 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 107,789 shares of the company's stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 38,098 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 235.2% during the fourth quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 70,389 shares of the company's stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 49,389 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.1% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,068,764 shares of the company's stock worth $51,237,000 after acquiring an additional 41,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth approximately $993,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $31.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $38.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMCI

Key Headlines Impacting Super Micro Computer

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 11.6%

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $46.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $62.36. The firm's fifty day moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average is $30.84. The company has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

See Also

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