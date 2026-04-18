Moran Wealth Management LLC Acquires 11,923 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,670 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 11,923 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $10,471,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.1% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 11,587 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $1,773,000. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Home Depot News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $940,669.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 44,566 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,439,951.74. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $349.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $352.34 and a 200-day moving average of $362.71. The company has a market cap of $347.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $315.31 and a 52 week high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $38.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.01 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. Home Depot's quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $2.33 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot's previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research raised shares of Home Depot from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $441.00 to $422.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $414.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HD

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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