Moran Wealth Management LLC Acquires 24,074 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Free Report) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,683 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 24,074 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 387 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 251.4% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 506 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $57.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $61.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

FIS opened at $41.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.86 and a 200 day moving average of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $82.62.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 23.35%.The business's revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Fidelity National Information Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.11%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

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