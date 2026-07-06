Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $2.34 Million Position in Cabot Corporation $CBT

Moran Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT - Free Report) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 17,543 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cabot worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cabot by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Cabot by 1.3% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 13,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in Cabot by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 411 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company's stock.

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Cabot Trading Down 0.1%

CBT opened at $86.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.83. Cabot Corporation has a 1-year low of $58.33 and a 1-year high of $94.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.52.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. Cabot had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 7.97%.The firm had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Cabot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Corporation will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.4725 dividend. This is a positive change from Cabot's previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cabot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cabot in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cabot from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Cabot from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, June 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Cabot in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cabot has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $85.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cabot

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Founded in 1882 by Godfrey Lowell Cabot, the company has grown into a diversified manufacturer with operations across North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America. Cabot serves a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial, energy, and consumer products, supplying essential ingredients that enhance performance, durability and functionality.

The company operates two primary segments: Reinforcement Materials and Performance Materials.

See Also

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