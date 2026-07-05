Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $7.85 Million Holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA $FMS

Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS - Free Report) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,773 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 83,311 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA worth $7,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,052,822 shares of the company's stock worth $339,592,000 after acquiring an additional 299,986 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter valued at $370,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 252.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 84,658 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 60,652 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 743.3% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 94,093 shares of the company's stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 82,935 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. 8.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FMS opened at $23.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.84. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $28.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.78.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8716 per share. This is a positive change from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA's previous annual dividend of $0.79. This represents a yield of 402.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA's payout ratio is 32.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FMS shares. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a "strong sell" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of "Strong Sell" and a consensus target price of $28.00.

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Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA is the world's largest integrated provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The company's primary business activities encompass the operation of dialysis clinics and the manufacture and distribution of dialysis equipment, dialysis machines, dialyzers, consumables and related therapies. Through its global network of clinics, Fresenius Medical Care delivers comprehensive kidney care, including hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis treatments, patient education and support services.

In its products segment, the company designs and produces dialysis machines, water treatment systems and disposables such as high‐flux dialyzers and bloodlines.

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