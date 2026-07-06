Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 81,923 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK

Moran Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK - Free Report) by 49.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,145 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 81,923 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTEK. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 451.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 145,077 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,204,000 after buying an additional 118,774 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 136.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,658,349 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $48,507,000 after buying an additional 957,050 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 136.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 754.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey R. Feeler acquired 1,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.41 per share, with a total value of $50,179.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $50,179. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price target on Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $29.90 on Monday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.81 and a fifty-two week high of $43.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $28.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.43.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Tetra Tech has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.580 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.38-0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.072 dividend. This is an increase from Tetra Tech's previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Tetra Tech's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.37%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services with a focus on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management and energy sectors. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass planning, design, engineering, program management and construction management. Tetra Tech's multidisciplinary teams integrate science, technology and advisory services to address complex challenges in areas such as water resources, environmental remediation, sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company's core offerings include environmental assessments and cleanup, water treatment and reuse, coastal and marine engineering, climate resilience planning, and engineering design for transportation and built environments.

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