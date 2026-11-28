Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Free Report) by 95.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 927,412 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 453,829 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Morgan Stanley worth $174,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,825,883,310. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $2,040,227,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at about $295,482,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,899,000. Finally, Nykredit A S acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth approximately $129,472,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other news, Director Judith Miscik sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.21, for a total value of $454,360.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 64,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,764,830.15. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Latest Morgan Stanley News

Investors following MS have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley’s Bitcoin Trust attracted $114.1 million in net inflows during November through Wednesday, even as U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs collectively saw substantial outflows. The relative resilience suggests some investor demand for the firm’s digital-asset product. Bitcoin ETF November outflows top $5B, Morgan Stanley bucks trend

Morgan Stanley’s Bitcoin Trust attracted $114.1 million in net inflows during November through Wednesday, even as U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs collectively saw substantial outflows. The relative resilience suggests some investor demand for the firm’s digital-asset product. Neutral Sentiment: A recent investor-letter report said concerns weighed on MS despite strong results. The supplied summary does not specify the concerns, so the article offers limited detail on what may be driving the market’s reaction. Investors’ Concerns Weighed on Morgan Stanley Despite Strong Results

A recent investor-letter report said concerns weighed on MS despite strong results. The supplied summary does not specify the concerns, so the article offers limited detail on what may be driving the market’s reaction. Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley research highlighted networking and optical-communications stocks for 2027 amid increased cloud-provider spending. This underscores the firm’s research activity, but the article does not identify a direct impact on MS earnings or shares. Morgan Stanley’s 8 Best Networking & Optical Communications Stocks to Buy for 2027

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $170.88 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $152.80 and a 1 year high of $232.25. The firm's 50-day moving average is $186.24 and its 200-day moving average is $194.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.23.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Morgan Stanley's payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings cut Morgan Stanley from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $214.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MS

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley is a global financial services company serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in New York, the firm operates in the United States and international markets. Its Institutional Securities business provides investment banking services, including financial advisory and securities underwriting, as well as sales and trading, financing and research. The Wealth Management business offers financial advice, brokerage and investment services, along with banking and lending products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Free Report).

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