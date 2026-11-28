Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,000 shares of the social networking company's stock, valued at approximately $5,801,000. Meta Platforms accounts for 4.4% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Philadelphia Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $32,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $33,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Schuylkill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $36,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $940.00 to $775.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and issued a $885.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Arete Research lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $735.00 to $806.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $710.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $826.41.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Meta Platforms

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 9,196 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.05, for a total value of $5,720,371.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 13,186 shares in the company, valued at $8,202,351.30. This represents a 41.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 7,847 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $4,904,375.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,250. This trade represents a 86.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 154,006 shares of company stock worth $106,196,209. 13.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

More Meta Platforms News

These are some of the META news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: An investor argued that Meta is attractive now, supporting the bullish case despite recent concerns about AI costs. Why this investor loves Meta Platforms right now

An investor argued that Meta is attractive now, supporting the bullish case despite recent concerns about AI costs. Neutral Sentiment: Meta and Amazon have reportedly discussed linking Meta’s Muse AI assistant to Amazon’s store. Shopping is a popular Muse use, but Meta has not reported revenue from purchases through it. Is Meta Stock a Buy as Amazon reportedly weighs letting its AI shopping agent back in?

Meta and Amazon have reportedly discussed linking Meta’s Muse AI assistant to Amazon’s store. Shopping is a popular Muse use, but Meta has not reported revenue from purchases through it. Negative Sentiment: A bearish investment case highlights projected 2026 capital expenditures of $135 billion to $145 billion, the lack of a cloud business to monetize computing capacity, and debt now slightly exceeding cash and marketable securities. Tech Stock Sell-Off: Down 23%, Is Meta a Buy Now?

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META opened at $629.24 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $671.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $627.95. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $520.26 and a 1 year high of $779.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The social networking company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.86. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $64.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.25 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.5250 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms's payout ratio is 7.16%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc. is a technology company that develops social networking, messaging, and digital communication products. Its services include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Threads, which help people connect and share content and give businesses tools to reach customers. Advertising is a central part of Meta's business, with ads appearing across many of its apps. The company also develops virtual and augmented reality products and experiences through its Reality Labs division, including Quest headsets and related software.

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