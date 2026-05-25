Morningstar Investment Management LLC Acquires 40,610 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH - Free Report) by 235.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,865 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 40,610 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC's holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 290 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 431.6% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 404 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 2,650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $250,849.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,224 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $967,803.84. The trade was a 20.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.28% of the company's stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.1%

ZBH stock opened at $85.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.48. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.12 and a twelve month high of $108.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.92.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 9.05%.The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet's revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Zimmer Biomet's payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. William Blair initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 20th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet NYSE: ZBH is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company's product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH - Free Report).

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