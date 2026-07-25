Morningstar Investment Management LLC Acquires 5,265 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,233 shares of the software company's stock after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC's holdings in Adobe were worth $6,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 183,033 shares of the software company's stock worth $44,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 5,255 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.7% in the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 81.3% during the first quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management now owns 1,253 shares of the software company's stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 9.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,792,275 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,651,066,000 after purchasing an additional 563,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total value of $18,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 359,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,561,884.52. This represents a 17.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $185,918.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,046.25. This trade represents a 17.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Stock Up 6.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $225.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $89.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.78 and a 200-day moving average of $251.84. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $190.12 and a one year high of $376.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 65.11%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.06 earnings per share. Adobe's revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 19.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Freedom Capital downgraded Adobe from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Phillip Securities downgraded Adobe from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $271.30.

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More Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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