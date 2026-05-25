Morningstar Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Morningstar Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,513 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 60,758 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $9,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 456.1% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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ExxonMobil Stock Down 0.1%

ExxonMobil stock opened at $154.82 on Monday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $101.18 and a twelve month high of $176.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.19.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

ExxonMobil News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on ExxonMobil from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research cut ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings cut ExxonMobil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital set a $123.00 target price on ExxonMobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $163.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ExxonMobil

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ExxonMobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $167,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,662,782. This trade represents a 5.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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