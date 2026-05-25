Morningstar Investment Management LLC Has $10.36 Million Stock Holdings in American Express Company $AXP

Morningstar Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,990 shares of the payment services company's stock after selling 27,294 shares during the period. American Express accounts for 0.6% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Morningstar Investment Management LLC's holdings in American Express were worth $10,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,881,546 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $2,950,095,000 after buying an additional 146,586 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,122,335 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $1,701,435,000 after buying an additional 24,297 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,452,660 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $1,479,019,000 after buying an additional 29,331 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,970,416 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $1,310,515,000 after buying an additional 845,283 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,483,876 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $1,157,204,000 after buying an additional 83,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $389.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $359.05.

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American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $311.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $212.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. American Express Company has a 1-year low of $281.46 and a 1-year high of $387.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $311.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.54.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 33.95%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Express Company will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from American Express's previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. American Express's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.71%.

American Express News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

American Express Company Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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