Morningstar Investment Management LLC Has $3.90 Million Holdings in Yum China $YUMC

Morningstar Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Yum China (NYSE:YUMC - Free Report) by 47.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,757 shares of the company's stock after selling 72,070 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC's holdings in Yum China were worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its position in shares of Yum China by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 57,020 shares of the company's stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 45,287 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 22,072 shares during the last quarter. Gibbs Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Yum China by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,948 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 22,055 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,214 shares of the company's stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company's stock.

Yum China Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE:YUMC opened at $43.35 on Friday. Yum China has a 1 year low of $40.15 and a 1 year high of $58.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87. Yum China had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 7.83%.The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Yum China's revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum China will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. Yum China's dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YUMC. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Yum China from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Yum China from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $59.05.

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About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc operates as the largest quick-service restaurant company in China, through its ownership and franchising of brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell. The company's core business encompasses full-service and fast‐casual dining, takeout and delivery channels, as well as ancillary services including loyalty programs and digital ordering platforms. Yum China's restaurants offer a diverse menu that adapts global brand concepts to local consumer preferences, featuring items such as soy‐marinated chicken, customized pizzas and region‐inspired side dishes.

In addition to its signature brands, Yum China has expanded its portfolio to include innovative concepts tailored to evolving market trends, such as plant‐based offerings, self‐service kiosks and mobile app integrations.

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