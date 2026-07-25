Morningstar Investment Management LLC Has $4.62 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Morningstar Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,918 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,774 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC's holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 630,583 shares of the company's stock valued at $101,146,000 after acquiring an additional 114,618 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 67,177 shares of the company's stock worth $10,775,000 after purchasing an additional 19,309 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 115,267 shares of the company's stock worth $18,489,000 after purchasing an additional 34,392 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 216,613 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,745,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Philip Morris International

Key Headlines Impacting Philip Morris International

Here are the key news stories impacting Philip Morris International this week:

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $192.84 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.11 and a twelve month high of $199.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.46. The company has a market capitalization of $300.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 13.05% and a negative return on equity of 163.41%. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Philip Morris International's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio is presently 84.48%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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