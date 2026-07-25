Morningstar Investment Management LLC Has $4.75 Million Stake in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,918 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Basepoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Qualcomm by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,847 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Marion Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 1,567 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm is expanding its growth narrative with AI-chip deals and new partnerships, including ties with a major Apple rival, which could help diversify demand beyond smartphones.

Qualcomm is expanding its growth narrative with AI-chip deals and new partnerships, including ties with a major Apple rival, which could help diversify demand beyond smartphones. Positive Sentiment: New Snapdragon launches are expected to support Qualcomm’s AI, PC, and handset pipeline ahead of Q3 results, giving investors a potential catalyst if execution is strong.

New Snapdragon launches are expected to support Qualcomm’s AI, PC, and handset pipeline ahead of Q3 results, giving investors a potential catalyst if execution is strong. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street is closely watching Qualcomm’s upcoming earnings and key operating metrics to gauge whether recent product momentum is translating into financial improvement.

Wall Street is closely watching Qualcomm’s upcoming earnings and key operating metrics to gauge whether recent product momentum is translating into financial improvement. Negative Sentiment: Qualcomm’s double-digit chip price increases may reflect rising input costs, but they also raise the risk of customer pushback in already price-sensitive end markets. Article Title

Qualcomm’s double-digit chip price increases may reflect rising input costs, but they also raise the risk of customer pushback in already price-sensitive end markets. Negative Sentiment: Broader semiconductor stocks are under pressure from profit-taking, valuation concerns, and unwinding of leveraged AI trades, which is weighing on Qualcomm along with the rest of the sector.

Insider Activity at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $569,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,065,677.70. The trade was a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 197,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,562,240. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,721 shares of company stock worth $4,044,465. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Qualcomm to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Qualcomm from $160.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Qualcomm to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Melius Research set a $220.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $219.76.

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Qualcomm Stock Performance

QCOM stock opened at $166.97 on Friday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $121.99 and a 1-year high of $259.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $175.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.63. The business's 50-day moving average price is $203.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.39.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Further Reading

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