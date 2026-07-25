Morningstar Investment Management LLC Has $6.07 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Morningstar Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,031 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 11,523 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SWAN Capital LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 2,575.0% in the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Union Pacific

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Union Pacific reported better-than-expected Q2 results, with adjusted EPS of $3.41 and revenue of $6.86 billion, both ahead of Wall Street estimates, reinforcing confidence in operating momentum and pricing power.

Union Pacific reported better-than-expected Q2 results, with adjusted EPS of $3.41 and revenue of $6.86 billion, both ahead of Wall Street estimates, reinforcing confidence in operating momentum and pricing power. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive after the earnings beat, with Citigroup, JPMorgan, Benchmark, and Bank of America all raising price targets, suggesting expectations for further upside in the stock.

Analysts turned more constructive after the earnings beat, with Citigroup, JPMorgan, Benchmark, and Bank of America all raising price targets, suggesting expectations for further upside in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Union Pacific and Canadian National reached a binding access agreement tied to the proposed Norfolk Southern merger, easing competition concerns and improving the odds of regulatory approval while also giving UNP better Chicago routing efficiency and expanded corridor access. Article Title

Union Pacific and Canadian National reached a binding access agreement tied to the proposed Norfolk Southern merger, easing competition concerns and improving the odds of regulatory approval while also giving UNP better Chicago routing efficiency and expanded corridor access. Neutral Sentiment: The broader news flow also highlighted that the merger and access agreement may reshape North American rail traffic patterns, but the deal still depends on Surface Transportation Board approval and final closing.

The broader news flow also highlighted that the merger and access agreement may reshape North American rail traffic patterns, but the deal still depends on Surface Transportation Board approval and final closing. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles noted Union Pacific’s record freight revenue and improved efficiency, which supports the bullish case but is already partly reflected in the recent rally.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNP. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $294.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Union Pacific from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens raised Union Pacific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $305.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $319.16.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UNP

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.1%

Union Pacific stock opened at $307.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.96. The firm's fifty day moving average is $275.12 and its 200 day moving average is $258.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $210.84 and a 12-month high of $315.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 38.46%. Union Pacific's revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total transaction of $789,504.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,353,447.52. This represents a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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