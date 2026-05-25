Morningstar Investment Management LLC Has $8.23 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Morningstar Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 59.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,754 shares of the company's stock after selling 58,623 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 151,770 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 399.0% during the fourth quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,548 shares of the company's stock worth $11,289,000 after buying an additional 43,617 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 34,722 shares of the company's stock worth $7,186,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 26,432 shares of the company's stock worth $5,470,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the company's stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Loop Capital set a $220.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.04.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JNJ

Key Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $234.67 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $149.04 and a one year high of $251.71. The company has a market cap of $564.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.27. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $234.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is presently 60.12%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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