Morningstar Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Morningstar Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,126 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 12,584 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 24,214 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $14,031,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,619 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO opened at $448.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $166.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.46 and a 52-week high of $643.99. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $480.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $537.98.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $653.00 to $639.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $490.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $616.10.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total transaction of $2,562,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,925 shares in the company, valued at $63,499,170. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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