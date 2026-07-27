Morningstar Investment Management LLC Sells 15,368 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Morningstar Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) by 82.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,216 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 15,368 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC's holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 14,999 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 287 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 887 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $202.95 on Monday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $205.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.89. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $190.27 and a 1 year high of $252.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 15.61%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. TE Connectivity has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.050 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. TE Connectivity's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen raised TE Connectivity from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $244.00 to $240.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $251.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on TE Connectivity

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,021,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,584,840. This represents a 26.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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