Morningstar Investment Management LLC Sells 21,066 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Morningstar Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,554 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 21,066 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Midwest Trust Co lifted its position in Union Pacific by 2.8% in the third quarter. Midwest Trust Co now owns 281,036 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $66,428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,759 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Union Pacific by 15.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 135,188 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $31,955,000 after purchasing an additional 17,696 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 29.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 653,589 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $154,488,000 after purchasing an additional 149,158 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Finally, Berman McAleer LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNP. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $307.00 price objective (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $280.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNP

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total transaction of $549,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 114,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,492,157.40. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total value of $7,442,691.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 61,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,605,079.52. The trade was a 30.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,716. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP opened at $265.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $210.84 and a 52-week high of $276.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $253.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Union Pacific's payout ratio is 45.47%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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