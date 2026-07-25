Morningstar Investment Management LLC Sells 32,936 Shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

Morningstar Investment Management LLC cut its position in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE - Free Report) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,155 shares of the company's stock after selling 32,936 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC's holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $6,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $5,337,330,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 1,438.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 52,668,676 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,435,988,000 after buying an additional 49,245,192 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 21,398.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,380,511 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,641,693,000 after buying an additional 40,192,677 shares during the period. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,982,676,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,917,626,000. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting TotalEnergies

Here are the key news stories impacting TotalEnergies this week:

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $86.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.08. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $57.39 and a 52-week high of $94.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.01 and a 200-day moving average of $82.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.14.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $57.10 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TTE shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on TotalEnergies from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of TotalEnergies from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Research cut TotalEnergies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered TotalEnergies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $87.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TTE

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE NYSE: TTE is a French multinational integrated energy company engaged across the full energy value chain. Founded in 1924 as Compagnie Française des Pétroles, the company grew through a series of mergers and expansions—most notably with Petrofina and Elf Aquitaine around the turn of the millennium—and rebranded to TotalEnergies in 2021 to reflect a broader focus on multiple energy sources. It is organized to operate across upstream and downstream activities while pursuing a transition toward lower-carbon energy solutions.

In upstream, TotalEnergies explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas globally.

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