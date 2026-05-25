Morningstar Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Morningstar Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,380 shares of the company's stock after selling 38,776 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC's holdings in Airbnb were worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company's stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its position in Airbnb by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 787 shares of the company's stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,389 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the company's stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 3,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $536,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 463,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,268,345. This represents a 0.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.37, for a total transaction of $8,141,460.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 54,015 shares in the company, valued at $7,582,085.55. This represents a 51.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 454,317 shares of company stock worth $62,219,594. Company insiders own 27.21% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. HSBC cut shares of Airbnb from a "hold" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $157.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Airbnb

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $132.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $79.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. The firm's 50-day moving average is $133.54 and its 200 day moving average is $129.85. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.81 and a 1 year high of $147.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 19.90%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Airbnb, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Airbnb wasn't on the list.

While Airbnb currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here