Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 4,070 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,120 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.6% of Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Stronghold Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Stronghold Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 5,673 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Summit Portfolio Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,119,409 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $1,401,529,000 after acquiring an additional 125,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffith & Werner Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 51.3% during the first quarter. Griffith & Werner Inc. now owns 29,985 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 10,168 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wedbush boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Seaport Research Partners upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $285.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $304.26.

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NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $202.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.21. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $209.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.15. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The company's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015 in the last quarter. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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