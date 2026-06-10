Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Acquires 43,002 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,121 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after acquiring an additional 43,002 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.7% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $19,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 17,955 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 115,759 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $14,355,000 after buying an additional 11,304 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $133.71.

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Walt Disney Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $99.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.31. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.18 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The company has a market capitalization of $172.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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