Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $16.15 Million Holdings in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,073 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC's holdings in Equinix were worth $16,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,138 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $1,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company's stock.

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Equinix Price Performance

Shares of EQIX opened at $1,059.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.52 billion, a PE ratio of 73.35, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company's 50-day moving average is $1,062.29 and its 200-day moving average is $918.62. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $710.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1,128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $6.49. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company's revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.67 earnings per share. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 37.72 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $5.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $20.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Equinix's dividend payout ratio is presently 142.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.47, for a total value of $2,210,278.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,206,116.16. This represents a 26.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,085.23, for a total transaction of $5,669,241.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,998,145.10. The trade was a 41.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,779 shares of company stock valued at $15,580,249. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQIX. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,240.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,020.00 to $1,109.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $894.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,235.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,143.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EQIX

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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