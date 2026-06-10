Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,007 shares of the software company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,977 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC's holdings in Adobe were worth $16,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, TrustBank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Adobe Stock Down 2.9%

Adobe stock opened at $237.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.13 and a 52 week high of $419.82. The business's 50-day moving average price is $245.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 29.48%.Adobe's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.08 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $185,918.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $867,046.25. This trade represents a 17.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total value of $18,265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 359,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,561,884.52. The trade was a 17.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,091 shares of company stock valued at $18,782,773. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Adobe

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Adobe from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $285.00 price objective on Adobe in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair lowered Adobe from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $331.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Adobe

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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