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Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Written by MarketBeat
June 10, 2026
TJX Companies logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • Motley Fool Asset Management boosted its TJX stake by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, buying 28,289 additional shares and bringing its total holding to 120,139 shares worth about $18.5 million.
  • TJX reported strong quarterly results, with EPS of $1.19 and revenue of $14.32 billion, both ahead of analyst expectations. Revenue also rose 9.2% year over year.
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share, while analysts remain upbeat overall with a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.58.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,139 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 28,289 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for 0.7% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $18,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 160,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $23,180,000 after acquiring an additional 31,631 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in TJX Companies by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 373,430 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $57,363,000 after acquiring an additional 32,407 shares during the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co increased its stake in TJX Companies by 1,080.0% in the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 13,523 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 12,377 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in TJX Companies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,479,163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,155,830,000 after acquiring an additional 420,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 171,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $24,835,000 after acquiring an additional 8,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $164.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.62. The business's 50-day moving average price is $157.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.74. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.84 and a 12 month high of $165.82.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The company's revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is 37.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 29,549 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.46, for a total transaction of $4,652,785.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 552,850 shares in the company, valued at $87,051,761. This trade represents a 5.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $1,002,400.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,330,597.89. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 73,786 shares of company stock worth $11,695,268 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $190.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TJX Companies from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research upped their target price on TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and issued a $182.00 target price (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $174.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TJX

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX)

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