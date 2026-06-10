Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Acquires 58,495 Shares of DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Free Report) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,495 shares of the medical device company's stock after buying an additional 58,495 shares during the period. DexCom comprises 1.4% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of DexCom worth $18,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 249,215 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $16,540,000 after purchasing an additional 48,999 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $868,000. Advocacy Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $802,000. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments bought a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,354,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 137,986 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $9,159,000 after purchasing an additional 17,571 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at DexCom

In other DexCom news, insider Kevin R. Sayer sold 26,759 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $1,926,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 382,482 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,538,704. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,012 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $60,730.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,500,670.07. This trade represents a 3.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 42,694 shares of company stock valued at $3,029,267 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on DXCM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays reiterated an "underweight" rating and set a $64.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $84.00 price target (up from $79.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $83.46.

View Our Latest Analysis on DexCom

DexCom Price Performance

DexCom stock opened at $78.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.64. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.11 and a 1 year high of $89.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.28.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

See Also

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