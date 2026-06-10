Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,341 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,373 shares during the period. Datadog comprises 1.1% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Datadog were worth $13,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 126.6% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 179 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 1,461.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 242.6% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company's stock.

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Datadog Stock Performance

DDOG opened at $227.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.92 billion, a PE ratio of 598.28, a PEG ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.56. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.01 and a twelve month high of $278.70. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $171.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.12 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. Datadog's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on DDOG. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $195.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $148.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $220.17.

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Datadog News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Datadog unveiled 100+ new capabilities at its DASH event, including major upgrades to Bits AI, AI Guard, Bring Your Own Cloud, and Agent Console. The new tools are aimed at increasing automation, improving observability, and helping customers manage AI and security complexity, which supports the company’s growth story. Article link

Datadog unveiled at its DASH event, including major upgrades to Bits AI, AI Guard, Bring Your Own Cloud, and Agent Console. The new tools are aimed at increasing automation, improving observability, and helping customers manage AI and security complexity, which supports the company’s growth story. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on Datadog to $280 from $260 and reiterated a Buy rating, reinforcing expectations for further upside after the company’s strong earnings and revenue growth. Article link

Bank of America raised its price target on Datadog to from $260 and reiterated a rating, reinforcing expectations for further upside after the company’s strong earnings and revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Other recent analyst writeups also framed Datadog as a buy candidate, suggesting Wall Street remains constructive on the company’s software and AI-driven observability opportunities. Article link

Other recent analyst writeups also framed Datadog as a buy candidate, suggesting Wall Street remains constructive on the company’s software and AI-driven observability opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: A preview article said investors should “mark their calendars for June 9,” pointing to a possible catalyst around the DASH event, but the details were not clear. Article link

A preview article said investors should “mark their calendars for June 9,” pointing to a possible catalyst around the DASH event, but the details were not clear. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider activity remains a headwind: Director Titilope Cole sold 5,131 shares, continuing a pattern of heavy insider selling that can weigh on investor confidence. Article link

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 52,832 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.28, for a total transaction of $10,000,040.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 622,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,869,577.28. The trade was a 7.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 127,141 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.84, for a total transaction of $25,407,857.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 835,679 shares in the company, valued at $167,002,091.36. The trade was a 13.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,070,415 shares of company stock valued at $205,781,777. Insiders own 6.48% of the company's stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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