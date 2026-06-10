Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Has $13.68 Million Position in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,448 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 52,405 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group accounts for 1.1% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC's holdings in CoStar Group were worth $13,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rossby Financial LCC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 47.5% during the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 503 shares of the technology company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in CoStar Group by 25,650.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 515 shares of the technology company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its stake in CoStar Group by 41.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 563 shares of the technology company's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the third quarter worth $48,000. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $33.93 on Wednesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.35 and a twelve month high of $97.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 565.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average of $49.80.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 0.74%.The company had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CoStar Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $73.00 to $44.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSGP

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew C. Florance acquired 71,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,514,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,722,865 shares in the company, valued at $60,644,848. This trade represents a 4.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

Further Reading

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