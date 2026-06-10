Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Has $17.16 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,764 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 43,999 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.3% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $17,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,105 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Westmount Partners LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,347 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEE. Barclays set a $90.00 price target on NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. HSBC boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on NextEra Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,934 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $458,862.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,165. The trade was a 22.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NEE stock opened at $84.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.68. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.20 and a twelve month high of $98.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $91.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.24.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.NextEra Energy's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.6232 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

See Also

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