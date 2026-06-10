Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,075,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $7,004,838,000 after acquiring an additional 26,884 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,550,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,558,804,000 after acquiring an additional 724,562 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,560,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,975,990,000 after acquiring an additional 106,861 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,998,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,123,609,000 after acquiring an additional 32,348 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,484,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $834,675,000 after acquiring an additional 408,649 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total transaction of $70,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,503 shares in the company, valued at $12,343,815.72. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $700.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $762.00 to $707.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,057.00 to $875.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $769.00 to $796.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $792.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8%

REGN opened at $616.18 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.25 and a twelve month high of $821.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $701.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $741.02. The company has a market cap of $65.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.22 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio is 9.16%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

See Also

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