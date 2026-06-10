Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,221 Shares of Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,922 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 5,221 shares during the period. Equinix accounts for approximately 1.5% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Equinix were worth $19,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 433.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 32 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Equinix by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC raised its position in Equinix by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 44 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Equinix by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 49 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

EQIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,235.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,207.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James Financial raised Equinix from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Equinix from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,143.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Equinix

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $1,059.84 on Wednesday. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $710.52 and a one year high of $1,128.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.35, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,062.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $918.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.30 by $6.49. Equinix had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 15.07%.The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.67 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 37.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $5.16 dividend. This represents a $20.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Equinix's payout ratio is presently 142.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,726 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,076.36, for a total value of $4,010,517.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,132 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,600,239.52. The trade was a 37.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,224 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,085.23, for a total value of $5,669,241.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 7,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,998,145.10. The trade was a 41.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 14,779 shares of company stock worth $15,580,249 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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