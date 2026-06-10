Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON - Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,515 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 2,936 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $9,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1,198.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,642,578 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $932,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,099 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $515,764,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,314,164 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $6,684,217,000 after purchasing an additional 376,904 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 838,289 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $476,089,000 after purchasing an additional 156,647 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 831,177 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $472,051,000 after purchasing an additional 102,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company's stock.

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More Axon Enterprise News

Here are the key news stories impacting Axon Enterprise this week:

Positive Sentiment: Axon continues to receive favorable analyst coverage, with a “Moderate Buy” consensus and an average price target of $712.75 , suggesting Wall Street still sees meaningful upside from current levels.

Axon continues to receive favorable analyst coverage, with a consensus and an average price target of , suggesting Wall Street still sees meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: The stock has also been supported by strong recent fundamentals, including the company’s latest earnings beat and revenue growth, which helped drive a strong run earlier in the month. Article Title

The stock has also been supported by strong recent fundamentals, including the company’s latest earnings beat and revenue growth, which helped drive a strong run earlier in the month. Neutral Sentiment: AXON Networks announced the acquisition of Greenwave Systems , a deal that expands its OSS/BSS and wireless orchestration capabilities. This is a strategic growth update, but it appears unrelated to Axon Enterprise’s core public-safety business. Article Title

AXON Networks announced the acquisition of , a deal that expands its OSS/BSS and wireless orchestration capabilities. This is a strategic growth update, but it appears unrelated to Axon Enterprise’s core public-safety business. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful change in the near term, so it does not appear to be a major driver of the stock’s move.

Short-interest data showed no meaningful change in the near term, so it does not appear to be a major driver of the stock’s move. Negative Sentiment: Several insiders, including the CEO, president, and CRO , sold shares under pre-arranged trading plans. While these sales may be routine, they can still weigh on investor sentiment when the stock is already trading lower. Article Title

Several insiders, including the , sold shares under pre-arranged trading plans. While these sales may be routine, they can still weigh on investor sentiment when the stock is already trading lower. Negative Sentiment: The stock’s recent pullback also reflects broader profit-taking after a strong monthly run, especially as Axon remains richly valued versus earnings.

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of AXON opened at $452.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.45. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $408.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $490.57. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a twelve month low of $339.01 and a twelve month high of $885.91.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 6.90%.The business had revenue of $807.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AXON shares. Robert W. Baird set a $800.00 price target on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Axon Enterprise from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $535.00 price target on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $820.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut their target price on Axon Enterprise from $825.00 to $700.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $712.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AXON

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.45, for a total value of $6,349,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 169,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,609,106.25. This represents a 7.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,060,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,530,498,500. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 39,344 shares of company stock worth $19,267,315 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops technology and weapons systems for public safety and law enforcement agencies, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The company's hardware portfolio includes conducted energy weapons (commonly known as TASER devices), body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Axon pairs these devices with a suite of connected products and accessories designed to capture, store and manage field evidence.

Beyond hardware, Axon operates a subscription-based software platform for digital evidence management, evidence review and records management.

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